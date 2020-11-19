Oman Beach Soccer team end the initial domestic camp on successful note

The five days camp focused on the fitness part which was led by the Portuguese Ricardo De Silva, the fitness coach, who delivered many sessions to players to improve their physical sides

Muscat, Nov 19

Oman national beach soccer team concluded the initial domestic camp at Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex in Muscat on Thursday.

The warm up camp also featured many technical and tactical training sessions by the experienced national coach Talib Hilal. The first gathering of the team, after an absence of more than eight months due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, was beneficial for the coaching staff to stand on the player’s real technical performance after the virtual training during the past few months.

The camp will be followed by many other gatherings in the coming period.

The team will need more training sessions and comprehensive preparations as the closest events is scheduled to take place in March. It is expected that the forthcoming gathering will feature some preparatory matches after obtaining the confirmation from the teams.

The national beach soccer team will have many top assignments in the forthcoming year as many events were postponed to 2021 due to the impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

One of the top events is participating at the AFC Beach Soccer Championship 2021 finals which will take place in Thailand from March 13 to 21.

The Asian event also acts as the qualification route for Asian nations to the upcoming edition of the Fifa Beach Soccer World Cup in Russia from August 19 to 29.

Another challenge for the national beach soccer team is the 2020 Asian Beach Games which will be staged in Sanya city, Hainan Island, China, during April. The beach soccer team will take part also at the GCC Games in Kuwait by end of March and April.

Due to the impact of the ongoing pandemic, the head coach Talib Hilal, depended on the previous faces to take part in the camp. The list of the team players who took part in the camp included: Khalid Khamis al Araimi, Mishal al Araimi, Munther al Araimi, Yahya al Araimi, Jalal al Sinani, Nouh al Zadjali, Abdullah al Souti, Abdulaziz al Raqqadi, Salim al Araimi, Abdullah al Balushi, Amjad al Hamdani, Shareef al Balushi, Younis al Owaisi, Sami al Balushi and Eid al Farsi.

The Sultanate’s beach soccer team had delivered solid performance at the last edition of the global showpiece event at Fifa Beach Soccer World Cup in Paraguay in December.

It was the third participation of the team at the world’s high-profile beach soccer tournament which had registered a crucial win for Oman against Nigeria. The national team had suffered two losses against Portugal and Brazil.

Adil Al Balushi