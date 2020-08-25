Oman based needle painter creates hand embroidered masterpieces

Every artist needs a canvas and Lina Ibrahim Mustafa, chose fabric. Influenced by her Palestinian roots, and her experiences Lina creates strikingly beautiful embroidery using silk threads and satin ribbons. She took to the needle as a young child and created her first embroidered work when she was only in fifth grade. She reminisces, “by the time I was in eighth grade, I had developed a steady hand. I embroidered a pillow cover for my mother using the art of Tatreez, a special style of cross-stitching which is used in traditional Palestinian embroidery.”

Embroidery, in all its forms has stood the test of time and this beautiful and intricate method of embellishing fabric continues to be an art form that attracts attention and awe. An unmistakable symbol of tradition and history, examples of embroidery have been found at various archaeological excavations dating back to at least the second millennium BC. It is a skill that has been diligently developed and nurtured by different cultures, each one contributing its own unique set of colours, distinct techniques, patterns and stories. The types of stitches, fabrics, pictorial representations and decorative elements, like beads and pearls to silk and sequins, differ vastly from region to region.

When Lina moved to Jordan, she was deeply inspired by the beautiful embroidery made using ribbons. “I saw ribbon embroidered products at Jordan’s Souk Jara and I just knew in my heart that this was something that I wanted to try. I felt that ribbon embroidery was almost like weaving a kind of magic, that turns a piece of fabric into breathtaking pieces of art. The shine of the satin and silk ribbons add to the magical effect. It looks difficult to do, but all it needs is patience and time and the end result can be very rewarding.”

Professionally trained as a pharmacist with a specialization in Regulatory Affairs, Lina moved to Muscat in 2011 and spend six years in Salalah before moving to Muscat in 2017. “In Salalah I attended classes to further strengthen my passion for embroidery and tailoring. I find that embroidery really helps me to relax and destress.” Lina is passionate and meticulous about her work. “There have been times that I have been so focused on completing my patterns that I find myself unable to leave the hoop, it’s almost like an addiction. I have been fortunate to have the support of my husband and children. They encouraged me to make embroidered hoops which I began gifting to family and friends.

Knowing that her work brings joy to people infuses her with an indescribable feeling that she cannot put in words. “The hugely positive response that I got gave me the impetus to widen my horizons and I now take commissions from those who want to own and display my hand embroidered pieces. I am thrilled when I see the happiness of people as they uncover the packaging and see the final product. I think people appreciate hand embroidery not only for its beauty but also for the time involved to create it.” In the near future, she plans to teach embroidery as she believes that even novices can create elegant floral arrangements and beautiful patterns with some simple stitches.

Lina’s work is displayed on her Instagram account @Lollary95 and on her facebook page https://www.facebook.com/Lollary9/