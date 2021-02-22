Oman bans arrivals from 10 countries

Muscat: The Supreme Committee on Covid-19 has issued a decision banning arrivals from 10 countries for 15 days, starting at 12 am on Thursday.

The countries on the list are Sudan, Lebanon, South Africa, Brazil, Nigeria, Guinea, Ghana, Sierra Leone, Tanzania, and Ethiopia.

The ban also applies to arrivals from other countries who have passed through any of these countries within 14 days prior to applying for entry to the Sultanate.

The decision states that Omani citizens, diplomats, and health professionals, and their families are exempted from the decision.

The Supreme Committee on Covid-19 was briefed on the impact of the global epidemiological situation on health systems in various countries, especially the new variants.

The Supreme Committee urges citizens and residents to avoid travel during the coming period unless absolutely necessary.