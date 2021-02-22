Oman bans arrivals from 10 countries

MUSCAT: As part of its ongoing session, the Supreme Committee tasked with tacking developments resulting from coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic held a meeting on Monday under the chairmanship of Sayyid Hamoud bin Faisal al Busaidy, Minister of Interior, to discuss updates about the pandemic, measures of protection against the virus and ways to curb its spread.

The Supreme Committee studied the impact of the global epidemiological situation on health systems in different countries around the world, particularly amid the spread of mutated variants of the virus linked to travel. In this context, the committee pondered over the potential risks lest the new strains might prevail in the Sultanate and exert pressure on its health establishments — a likely possibility indicated by local reports and PCR tests conducted on incoming passengers.

To protect individuals and society and to safeguard the outcome of efforts made over the past period, the Supreme Committee decided to suspend incoming flights from 10 countries, which are: Sudan, Lebanon, South Africa, Brazil, Nigeria, Tanzania, Ghana, Guinea, Sierra Leone and Ethiopia, in addition to arrivals from any other country if the travellers happened to have visited the above-mentioned countries within 14 days before applying to enter the Sultanate.

The ban takes effect from Thursday (12 am) and continues for a period of 15 days. An exemption is granted to Omani citizens, diplomats and health workers and their families who all have to undergo the usual approved health procedures before entering the Sultanate.

The Supreme Committee urges all citizens and residents to avoid travel abroad, except under extreme necessity.

The committee prays to the Almighty Allah to protect all people against all harm.

Meanwhile, the total number of positive Covid-19 cases in the Sultanate reached 139,692 while the number of recoveries stood at 130,848, comprising 94 per cent.

The total number of Covid-19 related death cases stood at 1,555, the Ministry of Health said.

The ministry also pointed out that 26 were hospitalised over the past 24 hours, adding that the total number of current hospitalised Covid-19-infected patients stands at 171, of them 59 are in intensive care units (ICUs). — ONA