Oman, Bahrain ties dating back to ancient Majan-Dalmon civilizations

Muscat: Dr Juma bin Ahmed al Kaabi, Kingdom of Bahrain’s Ambassador to the Sultanate, has said that fraternal ties between the Sultanate and his country are deeply-rooted and date back to hundreds of years in history, since the ancient civilizations of Majan (Oman) and Dalmon (Bahrain).

In a statement to Oman News Agency (ONA), Dr Juma added that the wise leaderships of the two countries have enhanced cordial ties between the two peoples.

Al Kaabi pointed out that the two countries have identical visions and views about issues in the GCC, regional and international arenas.

He explained that the two countries share a common policy based on principles of tolerance and dialogue between nations.

Speaking about commercial exchange, the Bahraini ambassador said that the two sides have upgraded their business ties and that a joint Omani-Bahraini firm is under foundation and that it will flag off investment activity, putting bilateral relations on track to scale new heights.

Al Kaabi referred to a memorandum of understanding signed by Omani-Bahraini Committee during its meeting in September 2018, noting that the MoU covers cooperation between the two countries in many spheres, including environment, heritage and tourism. The joint committee was entrusted with devising a vision to upgrade cooperation in economic, social, political and developmental fields. –ONA