Oman Aviation Services to unveil new brand in 2020

MUSCAT, JAN 6 – Oman Aviation Services (OAS) — part of Oman Aviation Group (OAG) — plans to launch its new brand and identity during 2020. The corporate makeover will mark the start of a transformational journey for Oman Aviation Services — a strategy for which was formulated in 2019, said CEO Dr Khalfan Said al Shueili. “Our first accomplishment for 2020 is the launching of our new brand and identity,” said the CEO in a recent New Year message to employees. “Oman Aviation Services and its five subsidiaries will embark on a journey from theory to reality,” he noted.

OAS is the parent organisation of Oman Ground Handling, Oman Air SATS Cargo, Oman Aviation Catering, Oman Aviation Hospitality and Muscat Duty Free, which together employ around 4,500 professionals. Describing 2020 as the ‘Year of Execution’, the CEO said as many as 83 projects, distributed across eight workstreams, are lined up for implementation and completion during the year. “The workstreams include financial sustainability, operational excellence, growth and diversification, people, governance, digital transformation, engagement and branding,” he said.

A key goal of the ‘Year of Execution’ is to elevate customer satisfaction. “We have made a promise to ourselves to exceed our customers’ expectations in 2020. In order to achieve this, we will be launching our new programme — Uplift Guest Happiness. With our accumulated effort, we will without a doubt achieve our purpose to make everyone happier every day,” Dr Al Shueili added in his message.