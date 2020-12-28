Oman Aviation Group, Oman Post and ASYAD Express pact underscores rapid transformation

MUSCAT: Rashid al Aghbari, Executive Director of Airport Cities at Oman Aviation Group, and Nasser al Sharji, Acting CEO of Oman Post and ASYAD Express, part of ASYAD Group, announced that Oman Post has moved both its postal and ASYAD Express operations to Muscat International Airport as part of a strategic agreement between both companies.

The move highlights the rapid transformation of several key sectors of Oman’s economy, including the logistics sector, to improve capabilities, modernise infrastructure, and leverage emerging technologies to align with Oman Vision 2040 objectives for advancing national priorities and facilitating economic diversification.

According to Rashid: “A key component of the National Aviation Strategy 2030 is attracting local and global companies to establish their operations in the former airport terminal redevelopment zone, part of the future Muscat Airport City. We are delighted to welcome Oman Post, the country’s leading postal and logistics services company, to their modern new facility. The company not only connects people and businesses across the Sultanate, but also connects Oman to the rest of the world, and is known for its excellence, innovation, and customer-first approach. The move will allow Oman Post and Asyad Express to achieve greater business integration and growth to the benefit of Oman.”

Nasser stated, “The agreement with Oman Aviation Group to move the operations of both postal and ASYAD Express to Muscat International Airport marks a new chapter in our journey and allows us to explore airside operations in view of strengthening our logistics capabilities. We continue to move forward with a view to unlocking new opportunities and business growth for us, our partners and customers.

