Oman Aviation Group launches Aviators leadership programme

Oman Aviation Group has launched Aviators, the first leadership programme dedicated to aviation professionals in Oman.

Developed in partnership with the prestigious Saïd Business School at the University of Oxford, Aviators is training 80 individuals from across Oman Aviation Group in the skills needed to succeed in the aviation world.

Participants will learn practical skills that can be applied to their jobs immediately, such as effective project management, decision making, financial awareness, and growing their personal influence.

The course will be delivered through real-life training simulation and coaching sessions. An array of different coaches, such as acting tutors, will personalise the sessions. Those taking part receive regular updates and evaluation through a mobile app.

The programme is split into three cohorts — Take Off, for managers; Accelerate, for senior managers and directors; and Navigate for corporate leadership and C-Suite.

Candidates were selected based on rigorous assessment criteria, including previous performance, personality profile matches, and video answers. Final evaluation was made by experts at Saïd Business School.

The programme contains three modules. The first has already been completed. The second module will take place in early December, with the programme wrapping up in February 2020.

Mustafa al Hinai, Chief Executive Officer at Oman Aviation Group, said: “The launch of Aviators underlines our commitment to ensuring the Omani aviation sector has the skills it needs. Oman Aviation Group is charged with sector development.

And this is how we develop the skills we’ll need to thrive in the future. I congratulate the first cohort in being selected and look forward to seeing them apply their new skills to the benefit of the whole Group.”

John Denton, Associate Fellow at Saïd Business School at University of Oxford and Joint Program Director of Aviators, said: “Saïd Business School, University of Oxford, are delighted to be working with participants from all of the businesses within the Oman Aviation Group.

These leaders are responsible for implementing the growth strategy of the Group, which is an important part of the Sultanate’s vision to build sustainable industries for the future. We have been very impressed by the commitment of participants and the quality of their contributions.

This programme provides participants with new knowledge, skills and perspectives so that they will be even better placed to lead and deliver the Group’s plans for development.”

Related