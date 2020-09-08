Oman Aviation Group in strategic tie-up with DHL

BUSINESS REPORTER –

Oman Aviation Group (OAG) has announced a strategic partnership with global logistics giant DHL to support the development of air logistics at Muscat Airport City.

The announcement came at an official press conference held at Muscat’s Kempinski Hotel and attended by representatives of both organisations, Group CEO of Oman Aviation Group, Mustafa al Hinai, and Country Manager of DHL Oman, Moustafa Osman.

Attracting international investors and leading logistics players to Oman is a key component of Oman’s National Aviation Strategy 2030, and the partnership agreement comes as part of a joint understanding of the companies’ mutual investment in air cargo as an essential building block for the future.

With COVID-19 underscoring the importance of air cargo in recent months, especially for the movement of essential goods and specialised medical equipment —the agreement further strengthens Oman’s attractiveness as a hub on strategic East-West trade corridors.

Since its founding in 2018, Oman Aviation Group has developed a series of key economic strategies designed to empower Oman’s aviation sector and enable economic diversification across several adjacent sectors.

Aligned fully with the National Aviation Strategy 2030 and Oman’s Vision 2040 strategy to diversify the economy and develop world class infrastructure, the air cargo ecosystem was identified in Oman’s National Aviation Strategy as holding the promise of significant economic potential — Oman continues to climb the ranks of the World Bank’s Logistics Performance Index (LPI) — as well as much-needed employment for the national workforce.

To realise this potential, significant investments and upgrades to cargo terminals in Muscat and Salalah were effected as part of the Group’s longer-term strategy to increase air cargo throughput in the Sultanate to 730,000 tonnes by 2030.

Mustafa al Hinai, GCEO at Oman Aviation Group confirmed that, “The National Aviation Strategy launched in 2020 identified the potential to grow market share in our established markets, including the GCC, and expand to new secondary markets in Asia, Africa and Europe’’.

Until the global pandemic, Oman regularly reported cargo growth of 10 per cent or more compared to the same period the year before, bucking industry trends and proving that increased air cargo in the Sultanate is an upward trend.

Recognising this potential, DHL decided to lead the express international logistics growth in Oman with the opening of a new storage facility at Muscat Airport City to meet growing demand in the region.

Having facilities located in close proximity to airside activities is a key component of DHL’s global strategy to create a seamless operation offering both time and cost-savings for its customers.

Moustafa Osman, DHL Express Country Manager, Oman, explained that, “Our new storage facility confirms Muscat’s potential to become a leading cargo hub in the region, as well as our commitment to grow and expand our operations in the Sultanate.

The city’s strategic location fits with our longer-term objective to increase dedicated DHL services and to expand our network across the region.

Oman plays in an important part in our plans, providing huge potential for growth and development.

As the world shifts more into ecommerce solutions it is essential that we prepare for future demands, we can already see a high increase in ecommerce shipments to Oman which presents a clear picture that the shift in global trade will provide new opportunities to which we will be well prepared’’.

