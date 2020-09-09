Oman Aviation Group, DHL ink pact to upgrade air cargo sector services

Muscat: In incarnation of basic components of the National Aviation Strategy 2030, Oman Aviation Group (OAG) on Wednesday sealed a strategic partnership deal in the field of air cargo with DHL company at Muscat International Airport.

The agreement seeks to establish an attractive environment for international investors and leading logistics industry firms. It reflects understanding for joint investment and exchange of benefits in the field of air cargo, which is considered a core component of future business growth.

Mustafa bin Mohammed al Hinai, CEO of OAG, said that this agreement will contribute to promoting the Sultanate’s attractiveness as a strategic regional business centre for eastern and western countries.

Al Hinai added that, since its inception in 2018, OAG has set a raft of business objectives aimed at empowering the aviation sector in the Sultanate and contributing to the diversification of sources of income by supporting associated sectors.

He noted that these strategies go in line with Oman Vision 2040 goals of economic diversification and development of air cargo infrastructure configuration devised by the National Aviation Strategy 2030.

He pointed out that air cargo is one of the Sultanate’s promising economic sectors, even as the Sultanate is gathering momentum in the Performance Index of World Bank. The cargo sector is greatest employer of national manpower in many countries, Al Hinai added.

He explained that, as part of OAG’s strategy, investment has been made in the setting up and development of air cargo buildings in Muscat and Salalah to benefit from an increase in air cargo rates expected to reach 730,000 tonnes by 2030.

Al Hinai said that “The National Aviation Strategy, launched in 2020, provided for increasing our current market share in GCC arena and the creation of headways in continents of Asia, Africa and Europe.”

Until the outbreak of Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, the Sultanate had been registering a (annual) steady increase of more than 10per cent in cargo rates, much beyond common rates in the air cargo sector (elsewhere in the world)—which forecasts positive prospect of growth of this sector in future. –ONA