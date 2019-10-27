Oman Aviation Academy inks pact to acquire training aircraft

MUSCAT, OCT 27 – Close on the heels of the signing of a contract for the construction of its campus at Sohar Airport, Oman Aviation Academy — the Sultanate’s first aviation training institution — inked on Sunday, October 27, an agreement for the acquisition of an initial fleet of aircraft to support the training needs of aspiring aviators. The agreement was signed at the Kempinski Hotel Muscat in the presence of Dr Ahmed bin Mohammed al Futaisi, Minister of Transport, and members of the Board of Directors of Oman Aviation Academy. Also present were officials representing the shareholders of the Academy and a number of leading international organisations operating in the aircraft and aviation training space, who are offset partners of the institution.

Under the agreement, Austrian headquartered Diamond Aircraft Industries, a leading manufacturing of training airplanes, will supply a number of single and twin-engine aircraft to the Suhar academy. Established in 1981, Diamond has an estimated 5,000 aircraft in use by private pilots, and flight training operators and institutions around the world. Later, in remarks to journalists, Capt Abdullah Murad al Balushi (pictured), CEO — Oman Aviation Academy, who signed the agreement on behalf of the Academy, said the pact covers the purchase of six single-engine aircraft with the option to acquire a further 12 aircraft of the same type. It also includes an order for two twin-engine aircraft with an option for the supply of a further four in the future. The optional acquisitions “will depend on the expansion of the Academy and the number of cadets we receive per year,” he said.

Funding for the new fleet will come from the Academy’s shareholders, with some of the offset partners contributing as well, he said. Oman Aviation Academy is a joint venture involving Airbus Helicopter, Oman National Investments Development Company SAOC (TANMIA), Al Hosn Investment Company and Ministry of Defence Pension Fund. Canada’s CAE, a leading training services provider for the global civil aviation industry, is a strategic partner.

Earlier, in his address to the gathering, Capt Al Balushi said Diamond Aircraft Industries was chosen over rival candidates for “being the best in its role in pilot training” and for its “state-of-the-art technology”. Along with expertise and tools provided by world leading organisations such as Airbus Helicopter and CAE, the Academy will be well-positioned “to provide the best quality of aviation training locally and regionally”, he said, adding: “This will enable Oman to become the future capital of aviation training in the region.”

Last month, the Academy signed a contract for the construction of its campus at Sohar Airport. Key components include the main building, aircraft maintenance hangar, taxiway, apron, campus accommodation and other facilities.

Work on the facility is progressing well, said Capt Al Balushi, noting that the campus would be ready by the second quarter of 2022. In the interim, the Academy has an ongoing contract with Oman Air to support the national carrier’s aviation training requirement.

It is also planning to attract aspiring pilots from the wider region. To this end, the Academy — represented by its strategic partner CAE — will look to have a presence at the next air show in Dubai, he added.

