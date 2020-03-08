Oman-Australia cable project to boost connectivity with Mideast

MUSCAT, MARCH 8 – Australian submarine cable infrastructure specialist SUB.CO has announced that its Oman Australia Cable (OAC) project has entered contract in force status (CIF) with its final system connection expected to be completed by December 2021. The project delivers a new international subsea cable system identified as ‘OAC’ that will directly connect Muscat, Oman to Perth, Australia. Once completed, OAC will be the only submarine cable directly connecting continental Australia and EMEA, providing the first secure, diverse, express and lowest latency route between the two continents.

OAC will form part of a new “Great Southern Route” between continental US, Australia and EMEA, the Brisbane based company said. The OAC cable system design is a three fibre pair system with an option to upgrade to four fibre pairs based upon final demand and will span approximately 9,700 km, with branching units designed to potentially extend the system into Salalah and Djibouti in the future. Bevan Slattery, founder of SUB.CO said, “I am delighted that OAC is now CIF and importantly we have been able to secure the required manufacturing and marine installation assets with SubCom to allow for a targeted 2021 completion date.

With a series of other major submarine cable projects looking to enter CIF status in the next quarter, this is a tremendous coup for the project and reduces project implementation risks and funding costs significantly.” David Coughlan, CEO of SUBCO noted: “Once deployed, OAC will enable high-capacity, low-latency transmission and open a much-sought route between Australia and EMEA. SUBCO is very pleased to be moving forward with this project and we are confident in our ability to implement what will be a powerful and reliable system on behalf of SUB.CO.”