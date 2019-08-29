Oman attends AIPS Asia meeting

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia: The AIPS Asia’s Executive Committee in its meeting held here has expressed the determination to continue its cherished measures with much more vigour towards promotion and development of sports journalism.

At the same time, it further observed the member nations also need to share the role and services on their part at least with same spirit and commitment for materialising the purpose.

The EC was met under the chairmanship of AIPS Asia’s President Sattam al Sehali in presence of the Sultanate’s member Ahmed al Kaabi.

At the very beginning of its deliberations, the Executive Committee approved the reports furnished by the President and General Secretary as well as the minutes of the Jeddah Congress. A briefing on AIPS Asia Awards was also part of the agenda of the sitting wherein Ahmad Khawari Isa, President of the Awards Committee, informed the participants that four different categories have been selected to honour the nominated personalities in the first phase. However, he added, the number of categories will be further enhanced with the passage of time.

On a point regarding working of two parallel associations in Yemen, the EC constituted a three-member-committee comprising First Vice-President of the continental body, Hee Don Jung as well as its vice-presidents, Sabanayakan and Ahmad Khawari Isa to evaluate the matter and furnish its recommendations. It was also decided to convene the 2020 AIPS Asia Congress in Kuwait and the Election Congress 2021 in South Korea.

The Sultanate’s delegation to the AIPS Asia was represented by the sports media committee of the Oman Journalism Association and included the following members: Ahmed al Kaabi, Khalid al Julandani and Said al Hadidi.

