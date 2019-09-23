Oman at Global Business Forum

MUSCAT: Delegated by His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, Dr Ali bin Masoud al Sunaidy, Minister of Commerce and Industry, Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Council for Planning (SCP), will take part in Bloomberg Global Business Forum to be held on Wednesday at the UN General Assembly headquarters in New York. The forum will discuss ways of cooperation between governments and the private sector in reducing the impact of some economic activities on the environment and human beings and the challenges they pose.

