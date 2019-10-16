Oman at Budapest water meet

Budapest: The Sultanate is participating in the Budapest Water Summit 2019 under the theme “Preventing the Water Crisis” which is being hosted by the Republic of Hungary from October 15 to 17. The Sultanate’s delegation is headed by Ahmed bin Abdullah bin Mohammed al Shuhi, Minister of Regional Municipalities and Water Resources. The summit aims to address the challenges of emerging water crisis, issues of water abundance, scarcity and pollution, as well as economic, social, environmental and political impacts.

