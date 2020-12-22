Business Main 

Oman Arab Bank reports criminal fraud

Oman Observer

Muscat: Oman Arab Bank (OAB) reported a criminal complaint in its MSM filing on Tuesday.

“In furtherance to Article 291 and subsequent articles of executive regulations issued by virtue of Capital Market Authority Decision 1/2009 as amended, the Oman Arab Bank states that it has filed a criminal complaint before the Department for Combatting Economic Crimes at Royal Oman Police for suspicion of forgery and embezzlement of approximately RO6 Million (OMR 6,000.000).”

“The bank also announced that investigations by competent authorities arc underway in order to undertake all necessary legal proceedings in accordance with applicable rules and regulations. In compliance with the obligation of confidentiality in investigations. the Bank keeps its disclosure to the herein and commits to disclose further information as investigations evolve,” it said.

The bank further advises that this occurrence will not have any impact on the customers and assures the public that the Bank’s internal committees are handling this matter with the utmost level of seriousness and professionalism to safeguard the interests of all parties dealing with the bank. In the interim, the Bank has notified the insurance companies and will pursue all options available to recover the amount.”

