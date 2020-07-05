Oman announces work team to set up field hospital

The Minister of Health has issued a decision, forming a team to supervise the establishment, readiness, and operations of a field hospital for Covid-19 patients. The decision to be implemented from July 5.

As per Article 1 of the decision, the director-generals of Specialist Medical Care, Royal Hospital, Nursing Affairs, projects and engineering affairs, Emergency Management Center will be members of the team.

The work team will supervise the establishment, equipping, and operation of a field hospital, which will have 200 beds for treating people with Covid-19.

The work team can seek help from any of the specialists to perform his mission, and form sub-working groups from its members or other specialists.

The team leader will submit a report every week.