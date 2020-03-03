Oman announces restrictions for inbound travellers

Muscat: In the wake of an increase in cases of coronavirus infection in some countries, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) issued the following statement.

“Visitors to the Sultanate from the countries where the disease is prevalent and as a precautionary measure will not be allowed to enter from all air, sea and land ports, even if they are transferred through other countries, and they have valid visas.”

The Ministry of Health (MOH) in coordination with the Royal Oman Police and Public Authority for Civil Defence and Ambulance, operators of airports, ports and ground border crossings worked on the suspension of direct air flights from endemic areas and implementing containment measures and infection prevention and control at the borders.

Quarantine has been lifted for the travelers coming from Singapore and Japan but continues to be applied to all travelers coming from China, Iran, South Korea, and Italy. Direct flights to China and Iran have been suspended, as well as charter tourism flights from Italy.