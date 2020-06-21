Local Main 

Oman announces fines for private sector Covid-19 violations

Sheikh Abdullah bin Nasser bin Abdullah Al-Bakri, Minister of Manpower,  has issued ministerial decree 167/2020, imposing fine on violations of the decisions of the Supreme Committee to limit the spread the Covid-19 pandemic.

Some of the fines announced by the ministry are:

  1. RO100:  No social distancing signals at work sites or workers’ accommodation.
  2. RO 100.  Not wearing masks in public transports or workplaces.
  3. RO 100:  For not providing sanitizers at workplaces or labour accommodations or provision
  4. RO100:    If sanitizers contain less than 60% of alcohol content.
  5. RO100:  No multi-language awareness posters at worksites.
  6. RO 500: No security guards to register or monitor workers and visitors movement in labour accommodations.
  7. RO100: Not disinfecting work tools and equipment.
  8. RO100: For not training workers about precautionary measures to avoid the virus.
  9. RO100: No Internal emergency plan to deal with Covid-19
  10. RO500: No special mechanisms to report workers suspected to have Covid-19.

