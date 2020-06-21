Oman announces fines for private sector Covid-19 violations

Sheikh Abdullah bin Nasser bin Abdullah Al-Bakri, Minister of Manpower, has issued ministerial decree 167/2020, imposing fine on violations of the decisions of the Supreme Committee to limit the spread the Covid-19 pandemic.

Some of the fines announced by the ministry are:

RO100: No social distancing signals at work sites or workers’ accommodation. RO 100. Not wearing masks in public transports or workplaces. RO 100: For not providing sanitizers at workplaces or labour accommodations or provision RO100: If sanitizers contain less than 60% of alcohol content. RO100: No multi-language awareness posters at worksites. RO 500: No security guards to register or monitor workers and visitors movement in labour accommodations. RO100: Not disinfecting work tools and equipment. RO100: For not training workers about precautionary measures to avoid the virus. RO100: No Internal emergency plan to deal with Covid-19 RO500: No special mechanisms to report workers suspected to have Covid-19.