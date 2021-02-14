Oman and UAE hold bilateral consultations

MUSCAT: Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamoud al Busaidy, Foreign Minister, on Sunday conducted bilateral consultations with Shaikh Abdullah bin Zayed al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the United Arab Emirates(UAE). The two sides touched on various aspects dealing with the Omani, UAE relations, as well as distinguished historic, cultural ties.

Both Ministers affirmed keenness of their countries’ leaderships to strengthen the constructive cooperation in different spheres to enhance the mutual interests. They exchanged views on regional and international issues and latest developments. They also stressed the importance of the joint action within the GCC framework, in addition to supporting all endeavours to achieve security, peace and stability for different countries and peoples. Shaikh Abdullah bin Zayed al Nahyan and his accompanying delegation arrived earlier in the day on a short visit. The guest and his accompanying delegation were received and seen off by Sayyid Badr. — ONA