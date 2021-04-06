Oman and Swiss Confederation agree to boost relations

MUSCAT: His Highness Sayyid Fahd bin Mahmood al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for the Council of Ministers, received Ignazio Cassis, Vice-President of the Federal Council and Head of the Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA).

The two sides reviewed the relationship between the two friendly countries and ways of bolstering cooperation, exchanged points of view on topics of common concern and discussed regional and international developments.

Ignazio Cassis expressed Swiss’ desire to foster bilateral relationship with the Sultanate in several areas, affirming his country’s appreciation to the Sultanate’s balanced international policy which earned it praise and appreciation. He commended the results of his meetings with the Omani officials expressing his relief over the future of relations between the two countries.

Meanwhile, a session of political talks between the Sultanate and the Swiss Confederation was held at the Foreign Ministry on Tuesday.

The Omani side was headed by Sayyid Badr Hamad al Busaidy, Foreign Minister, while the Swiss side was chaired by Ignazio Cassis, Vice-President of the Federal Council and Head of the Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs. The session discussed aspects of the bilateral cooperation between the two friendly countries and means of promoting them in economic, scientific and cultural field.

The two sides exchanged views on several regional and international issues of common concern. They also emphasised supporting all peaceful initiatives to consolidate international peace and stability. The two sides also signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on political consultations between the foreign ministries of the two countries. The session was attended by Balz Abplanalp, Swiss Ambassador to Oman, and officials from both sides. — ONA