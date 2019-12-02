Oman and Belgium hold round of consultations

MUSCAT: The seventh round of political consultations between the Sultanate and Belgium was held at the Foreign Ministry on Monday under the chairmanship of Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamoud al Busaidi, Secretary General of the Foreign Ministry, on the Omani side and Bruno van der Pluijm, Secretary General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Belgium.

The meeting dealt with the existing friendly relations and constructive cooperation between the Sultanate and Belgium in various political, economic and cultural fields, and the keenness of the two countries to strengthen them and encourage the development of economic partnership.

The two sides also exchanged views on a number of current regional and international issues of common concern and their keenness to support all efforts aimed at consensual political solutions to these issues through dialogue and peaceful negotiation to achieve security and peace and an environment of understanding and harmony.

The meeting was attended on the Omani side by Shaikh Yahya bin Abdullah Al Fanna al Araimi, Head of the Economic Affairs Sector, Khalid bin Hashel al Meslahi, Head of the Office of the Secretary General, and Shaikh Badr bin Mohammed al Hinai, Head of the Western Europe Department.

The meeting was attended from the Belgian side by Dominic Menor, the non-resident Ambassador of Belgium to the Sultanate, and officials from both sides. — ONA

