Oman an important partner in combating terrorism: US State Department

Washington: The US State Department has said that Oman is an important regional counterterrorism (CT) partner that actively worked in 2019 to prevent terrorists from conducting attacks or using the country as a safe haven.

In its annual report on combating global terrorism, issued last night, the US State Department said that “There were no terrorist incidents reported in Oman in 2019” and that the Sultanate issued many statements denouncing terrorist attacks around the world.

The report said that “Oman is a member of the Global Coalition to Defeat Daesh, being a member of the Islamic Alliance to Combat Terrorism, continued to implement the penal code released by the Royal Decree No 7/2018 which incriminates joining or offering either material or “ideological” support to a foreign terrorist or “extremist” organization.

The report commended efforts of various security and military departments and their response to combating terrorism. It hailed their fundamental roles in securing the Sultanate against terrorist threats. It also commended the government’s devising of preemptive plans to prevent or act against terrorist attacks.

Oman is a member of the Middle East and North Africa Financial Action Task Force (MENAFATF). Besides being a member of FIU, known as the Financial Information Processing Unit, Oman is also a member of the Egmont Group; an informal network that seeks to promote international cooperation among financial information units.

The US State Department also touched on the role of the Central Bank of Oman (CBO), the National Committee to Combat Money Laundering and Terrorism Finance, and the National Committee for Combating Terrorism to strategize about enhancing protections against money laundering in Oman.

In December, Omani officials participated in the Department of Justice (DOJ)-led workshop that focused on disrupting terrorist and criminal funding mechanisms through effective online undercover investigations.

In 2019, Oman’s Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs continued to encourage religious tolerance and interfaith dialogue through a program titled “Tolerance, Understanding, Coexistence – Oman’s Message of Islam.” After facilitating several events in Europe in 2018, the ministry promoted the initiative in 2019 through exhibitions in the United States, Indonesia, and Nepal. –ONA