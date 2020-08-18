Oman allows transfer of some expats within same group

Muscat: Employers in the private sector will be now able to assign their expatriate staff to work in establishments registered under the same company as per certain conditions.

The establishments must be operating in the tourism sector.

Establishments must be owned by the same employer or partners.

The delegated expatriate manpower must practice the same licensed profession or work.

The establishments must have achieved the Omanisation target.

The delegation period must not exceed three months at a time.

The delegation must not be in Omanised or vocations banned for expatriates.

This initiative suggested by the Implementation Support and Follow-up Unit (Tanfeedh) is aimed at enhancing the flexibility of the non-Omani workforce movement among establishments registered under the same entity.

It also aims to allow the recruitment of a non-Omani workforce with temporary licenses in some specialized professions.

The ISFU has been making efforts to find a long-term solution on this issue by granting expatriates the freedom of movement, which will also help companies to employ additional workforce.