Oman all set for World Cup

MUSCAT, Nov 19 – Oman beach soccer team is fully set for its third participation at the Fifa Beach Soccer World Cup which will begin in Paraguay from November 21 and runs until December 1. Oman, coached by Talib Hilal, will commence their campaign in the world tournament with a match against Brazil in Group D which also includes Portugal and Nigeria. Oman players have geared up for the opening match with a camp in Paraguay.

Oman are in good form after scoring three wins in their preparatory matches. Oman edged Senegal 3-2 in the first match and then thrashed Tahiti 5-2. The Sultanate team later posted an impressive 3-1 win over Uruguay in the third friendly. Oman had began extensive preparation for the top tournament at home itself. Before travelling to Paraguay they had beaten the World Cup hosts Paraguay, twice in Muscat with 6-4 and 4-2 scorelines in the friendlies held at sand court of Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex.

BEST PICK

Oman’s head coach Talib Hilal, has opted for the top players who have performed well during the last period. Also, the technical staff of the team gave an equal chance for the team squad players in all the camps and friendlies. After finalising the squad, the technical staff had implemented different tactical strategies to ensure the team’s readiness for the World Cup. Oman beach soccer team members are upbeat for a better show in this edition of World Cup as the championship comes during the Sultanate’s celebration of its 49th National Day.

The Sultanate team is clubbed in Group D beside champions Brazil, Portugal and Nigeria. Hosts Paraguay are in Group A alongside Japan, Switzerland and the United States. Mexico will play in Group B beside Uruguay, Italy and Tahiti teams. Group C comprised twice world champions Russia along with Belarus, Senegal and United Arab Emirates. Oman beach soccer squad: Mundher al Oraimi, Younis al Owaisi, Sami al Balushi, Nouh al Zadjali, Meshal al Oraimi, Jalal al Sinani, Amjad al Hamdani, Khalid al Oraimi, Ahmed al Musharafi, Eid al Farsi, Shareef al Balushi, Haitham al Omrani, Abdullah al Balushi and Mohammed al Oraimi.