Oman, Albania sign agreement on mutual visa exemption

RIYADH: The Sultanate of Oman and the Republic of Albania signed at Oman’s Embassy in Riyadh on Wednesday an agreement on mutual visa exemption for holders of diplomatic, special and service passports.

The agreement was signed on behalf of the governments of the two countries by Sayyid Faisal bin Turki al Said, Sultanate’s Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and Sami Shiba, non-resident Ambassador of the Republic of Albania to Oman.

— ONA