Oman al Khair attracts families to Amerat Park

MUSCAT, NOV 25 – Families in large numbers are flocking to Amerat Park as the week-long ‘Oman al Khair’ festival got underway. Held as part of the 49th National Day celebrations, the festival is organised by Muscat Municipality under the auspices of Issam bin Saud al Zadjali, Chairman of Muscat Municipality. A gamut of adventurous rides, giant water balloons, a series of knowledge, cultural and entertainment-based events, trade fair, games, and stage events, kiosks of private and public organisations, restaurants, bands and concerts are lined up at the park to cater to the various sections of the society.

Besides, entertainers from different parts of the region entertain the audience throughout the evening with their classy display of activities. “We are receiving a good number of visitors, mainly families to the Oman al Khair festival. This is like a sample version of the annual Muscat Festival,” Mohammed El Mahfoodh, who is running the kids’ rides, said. One of the crowd puller activities at the festival site is a miniature ship builder at the very entrance of the park. There are several other Omani craftsmen showcasing their work all across the park. The National Day holiday is expected to bring in more visitors to the festival which will conclude on November 29.