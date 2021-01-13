Oman Air’s IATA-IOSA registration renewed

Muscat: Oman Air has once again successfully passed the International Air Transportation Association (IATA) Operational Safety Audit (IOSA), with a remarkable result.

From December 7 to 11, 2020, Oman Air was subject to the audit, which was conducted by an accredited organization approved by IATA to perform these tasks.

IOSA is an internationally recognized and accepted evaluation system designed to access the operational management and control systems of an airline, which occurs every two years once the airline successfully completes the first audit.

This certification is a valuable safety validation for Oman Air as it aligns us with global best safety practice. It helps to ensure our continuous operational management and control systems are in accordance to the IATA standards, regulatory requirements and industry best practices.

Amid the challenges of COVID-19, a considerable amount of preparation took place in all operational departments within Oman Air, before and during the audit.

The Oman Air Operations and Maintenance Quality System teams worked together in unison, guided by Quality Assurance Operations and led by VPQAO, Capt. Salim Ali al Rashdi, to achieve a successful IOSA Renewal Audit.

Abdulaziz al Raisi, Oman Air CEO said: “We are delighted to maintain an excellent track record since 2005. The IOSA is probably the most important examination of our operations and the results are testament to our all-encompassing safety culture. I can say with confidence that Oman Air staff will continue to implement and deliver the most efficient safety procedures in all their operations to ensure we remain industry leaders in all facets of our operations and quote”. –ONA