Oman Airports team achieves global accreditation

Muscat, Feb 2 – As a testament to the operational strategy adopted by Oman Airports in human resources development and engaging employees in international training programmes, six employees of the Oman Airports team obtained the Airport Management Professional Accreditation Programme (AMPAP) by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and the Airports Council International (ACI). This achievement reaffirms the company’s commitment to improving the performance of its employees, increasing operational efficiency in airport operations and management, as well as enhancing the company’s strategy in investing in human capital and enhancing the overall aviation sector in the Sultanate.

On this occasion, Abdullah bin Saleh al Yafai, Vice-President of Support Services Unit at Oman Airports, lauded the efforts of the six employees on their accomplishment, which rather highlights their dedication and for providing solutions related to airport management, noting that this programme is one of the most prominent training programmes that contribute towards upskilling employees in several administrative, financial and operational positions.

“Oman Airports is constantly looking to upskill its employees in order to keep pace with the latest developments in airport management so that they are well-poised to become future leaders in operating and managing airports in the Sultanate.” He further pointed out that the company is continuously striving to support its employees to boost their morale and improve their skills which is critical to building a generation of leaders in airport management.

For his part, Hamood bin Salim al Hajri, Senior Manager Learning and Development at Oman Airports, said: “We are proud of the six of our company’s employees passing the global training programme, the world’s leading provider of airport management and operations education for those willing to keep current on policies, standards and processes in airport managements while meeting the growing challenges in the aviation sector and learning about the experiences of global leaders through lectures, courses and workshops provided by the training programme.”

Al Hajri further noted that the programme introduces trainees to six-month courses and workshops and comprises a set of programmes in executive management and airport management and operation.

Trainees must pass a series of training stages in the programme, which introduces them to leadership, management and financial skills, thus qualifying them to become competent in the field of airport management.

