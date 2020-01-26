Oman Airports takes precautions on nCoV outbreak

Muscat: Oman Airports has issued a circular to all airlines instructing them to take the necessary precautions required by the Sultanate to deal with potential cases of the new coronavirus (2019-nCoV).

Airlines were instructed to apply a set of emergency rules which require them isolate the passengers who are suspected of being infected with the virus from the rest of the passengers. Departure lounges should be supplied with billboards and screens displaying information and instructions about the new coronavirus which should followed by the passengers during the flight.

Oman Airports will be responsible for the display of instructions and awareness at the departure lounge while the material will be designed in cooperation with the ministry of health. With regard to the arrivals, necessary precautions should be taken by all the airlines which, as per the circular, are required to give voice instruction to the passengers before landing on the Sultanate’s airports.

Arriving passengers should be updated with the outbreak of the new coronavirus as well as the symptoms of the disease. Passengers who had been in contact with a person infected with the new coronavirus over the past 14 days are required to fill in health declaration form which will be available in all airlines.

As per the instructions, passengers directly coming from or transiting through China should fill in health declaration forms.