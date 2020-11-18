Oman Airports develops new freighter incentive scheme

Oman Airports has continued to work closely with our business partners all through 2020, with Muscat International Airport remaining open to commercial cargo operations for both dedicated freighter flights and scheduled ‘passenger’ flights used to carry cargo only. The Airport’s cargo facilities have continued to accommodate flights by airlines such as Cargolux, Qatar Airways, Turkish Airlines, Ethiopian Airlines, Emirates, and DHL.

The Management of Oman Airports remain committed to supporting the development of our air cargo network and capitalizing on the strategic location of Oman in particular as a cargo hub, not only for import and export to serve the Omani economy but also as a regional transfer hub linking the Middle East region, Africa, Asia and Europe.