Oman Airports develops new freighter incentive scheme

Muscat: Oman Airports has developed an incentive scheme, in cooperation with Transom Handling and Transom SATS, for the next five years, which include numerous incentives and fee reductions that support new airlines operating freighters into and out of Muscat and Salalah.The incentive scheme will be open to the new freighter operators commencing at any point in the next five years through to October 2025 and will support a route over a two year period with reductions in aircraft handling charges, cargo loading/unloading, and reductions in the cost of build-up or breakdown of both arriving and departing cargo.

For full details of the incentive scheme including the terms and conditions, email the Airport Cargo team directly at airlinerelations@omanairports.com.

It is no understatement to say that 2020 has been an unprecedented time for all, and not least the aviation industry. During this period, the importance of air cargo has been well recognized, and maintaining cargo links to facilitate global supply chains has been critical to supporting communities across the world, Oman Airports said.

Oman Airports has continued to work closely with our business partners all through 2020, with Muscat International Airport remaining open to commercial cargo operations for both dedicated freighter flights and scheduled ‘passenger’ flights used to carry cargo only. The Airport’s cargo facilities have continued to accommodate flights by airlines such as Cargolux, Qatar Airways, Turkish Airlines, Ethiopian Airlines, Emirates, and DHL.

The Management of Oman Airports remain committed to supporting the development of our air cargo network and capitalizing on the strategic location of Oman in particular as a cargo hub, not only for import and export to serve the Omani economy but also as a regional transfer hub linking the Middle East region, Africa, Asia and Europe.

 

 

