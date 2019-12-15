Oman Air suspends Athens operations from February

Muscat: Oman Air will suspend the operation of its flights to the Greek capital, Athens, from February 2, 2020, following the suspension of the operation of Boeing 737 Max aircraft, has which affected the smooth operation of its scheduled flights.

Oman Air the Athens route will be resumed on May 22, 2020, before summer holidays.

Oman Air launched its daily direct flights to Athens on June 1, 2019.

As a result of the Public Authority for Civil Aviation (PACA) directives on suspending operations of Boeing 737 Max, Oman Air had cancelled a number of flights in the period until December 31.

Flights to Casablanca, Mumbai, Kathmandu, Karachi, Mumbai, Athens, Jaipur, Dubai, Bahrain, Riyadh, Nairobi, Bangkok, Jeddah, Colombo, Dammam, Moscow, Tehran, Kuwait, Amman, Bangalore, Doha, Riyadh, Kuwait and Salalah will be affected during this period.

The US Federal Aviation Administration said it would not approve the plane’s return to service before January.

Boeing 737 MAXs have been grounded worldwide since March following an Ethiopian Airlines crash, the second of two fatal crashes in five months that killed 346 people.