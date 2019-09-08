Oman Air unveils Transformation Plan

MUSCAT, SEPT 8 – Oman Air has unveiled its Transformation Plan, which calls on the airline’s workers across all levels to deliver operational improvements and work with an empowered focus to deliver continuous progress. In discussing the development with airline employees last week, Oman Air CEO Abdulaziz al Raisi said the plans, established over several months with company-wide input, are thoughtful and practical, and that Oman Air’s people must meet these challenges.

“A transformation programme is not an easy task,” he said at the meeting with hundreds of Oman Air employees, and stressed on the critical role of every individual in the programme’s success. “All of us, we need to drive this programme.” Al Raisi and other company leaders recognised Oman Air’s improved performance in 2019, which has the national carrier ahead of its schedule for improvements in efficiency as it competes in an intensely competitive industry.

To continue and enhance these strong steps, the Transformation Plan includes specific matters such as fleet harmonisation, organisational restructuring and increased digital transformation, and calls on employees to think about what can be improved and come forward with their suggestions. The Transformation Plan also extends to Oman Air’s leaders who are committed to steer the airline to reach the planned goals by 2023, said Al Raisi, who joined the company 35 years ago as an engineering trainee in the Engineering Division.

