Oman Air to suspend all international flights

Muscat: The Supreme Committee tasked with tackling developments resulting from coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic held a meeting on Monday under the chairmanship of Sayyid Hamoud bin Faisal al Busaidi, Minister of Interior.

The Committee studied announcements made by authorities in different countries around the world about the emergence of a new Covid-19 variant and measures undertaken to protect individuals and societies from the fierce virus attack and fast propagation.

The Supreme Committee decided to prohibit entry to and exit from the Sultanate via all travel outlets with effect from 1 am tomorrow, Tuesday, December 22, 2020, for a period of one week.

Accordingly, Oman Air issued this statement;

“In line with the directives of Oman’s Civil Aviation Authority, Oman Air will suspend all international passenger flights to and from Muscat starting from Tuesday, December 22, 2020, for a period of one week. Domestic and cargo flights will continue operating as per the schedule. For rebookings, guests holding Oman Air flight reservations can contact our Call Centre at (+968) 24531111 or Oman Air representatives in their respective countries. For further updates on our flight operations and services, please refer to our website and official social media channels. We appreciate your patience and understanding with this matter”.