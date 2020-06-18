Local Main 

Oman Air to operate three special flights next week

Oman Air will be operating special flights to some destinations in the coming days, the airline said in a statement.

Oman Air will operate two special flights between Muscat – Cairo on June 19 and 21.

It will operate a special flight between Muscat – London – Muscat on June 22.

It will operate a special flight between Muscat – Paris – Muscat on June 26.

It may be noted that upon arrival in the UK, all travelers must undergo a 14-day, self-isolated quarantine. Before departure, they must register online and complete a Passenger Locator Form.

For bookings or additional information, travelers can call +96893561117 / +96824765142 or email to mct.sales@omanair.com between 8 am 4 pm  (Sunday-Thursday).

 

 

 

 

 

