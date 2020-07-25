Oman Air to operate special international flights
Muscat: Oman Air will operate special flights to several international destinations in the coming weeks.
The airline will operate flights as per the following schedule.
Muscat and Khartoum – July 25.
Muscat and Kuala Lumpur – July 27.
Muscat and Cairo – July 28
Muscat and Jakarta – July 28.
Muscat and Tehran – July 29.
Muscat and Beirut – August 2.
Special flights to/from Chittagong (July 27 & 31) Dhaka (July 28) Colombo (July 28) and Kathmandu (August 2).
Special flights to/from Zanzibar (July 28) Dar Es Salaam (July 29) Entebbe (July 29 ) Nairobi (July 29,) Addis Ababa (July 30)