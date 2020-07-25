Local Main 

Oman Air to operate special international flights

Muscat: Oman Air will operate special flights to several international destinations in the coming weeks.

The airline will operate flights as per the following schedule.

Muscat and Khartoum – July 25.

Muscat and Kuala Lumpur –  July 27.

Muscat and  Cairo –  July 28

Muscat and Jakarta – July 28.

Muscat and Tehran – July 29.

Muscat and Beirut – August 2.

Special flights to/from Chittagong (July 27 & 31) Dhaka (July 28) Colombo (July 28) and Kathmandu (August 2).

Special flights to/from Zanzibar (July 28) Dar Es Salaam (July 29) Entebbe (July 29 ) Nairobi (July 29,) Addis Ababa (July 30)

 

 

