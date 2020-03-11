Local 

Oman Air to halt flights to Saudi Arabia from Thursday

Muscat: As a result of new travel restrictions, Oman Air will temporarily be suspending all flights between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Sultanate of Oman with effect from Thursday, March 12, 2020, until further notice.

Guests based in Saudi Arabia holding Oman Air flight bookings can contact our Jeddah office at Tel: (+966) 115108733. All guests in other parts of our international network can call our Call Center at Tel: (+ 968) 24531111 or contact Oman Air representatives in their country of origin.

For further updates on our Saudi Arabia flights, as well as all other flight operations, please refer to our website and official social media channels.

