Oman Air has suspended flights from Muscat to Islamabad, Lahore, and Karachi in Pakistan from today until April 4, and suspended flights from Muscat to Kathmandu in Nepal from Monday (March 23) to March 31.

Oman Air also suspended all flights to India until at least March 28, pending further updates.

Oman Air will conduct its flights accordingly and notify passengers if there are any changes to its scheduled flights, the airline said.