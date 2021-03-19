Oman Air suspends all UK flights

Oman Air has suspended all flights between Muscat (MCT) and London Heathrow (LHR), effective 4 am on March 19, until further notice.

For rebookings, guests holding Oman Air flight reservations can contact our Call Centre at (+968) 24531111 or Oman Air representatives in their respective countries, the statement said.

The Supreme Committee on Wednesday has decided to ban all direct flights from the United Kingdom to the Sultanate.

The committee said the ban also applies to those transits passengers who travelled through the UK during the last 14 days with an exception for Omani nationals.

Travellers from four countries, including Oman, are subject to a travel ban to the UK from March 19. From 4 am on March 19, visitors who have departed from or transited through Oman, Ethiopia, Somalia and Qatar in the previous 10 days will be refused entry into England.

Only British and Irish citizens, or those with residence rights (including long-term visa holders), will be allowed to enter and must stay in a government-approved facility for 10 days.

British nationals currently in the countries on the red list should make use of the commercial options available if they wish to return to England.

Commercial routes that will enable them to return to England continue to operate. Oman’s Cultural Attache in London has issued a statement, “We regret to inform you that from March 19, Oman will be on the red list for travellers to and from the United Kingdom, and we hope the tickets of everyone who booked to travel to the Sultanate during the spring break (Easter) will be arranged.”

\Portugal and Mauritius have been removed from England’s travel red list in the first major change to rules for international arrivals in months. It means people will be allowed to travel from the two countries and non-British residents and nationals who were previously allowed to do so will no longer have to quarantine in a hotel but can spend the time at home instead.