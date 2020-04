Muscat: The Embassy of the Sultanate in Tanzania has announced the operation of a direct Oman Air flight for those who wish to return to the Sultanate.

The flight will leave from Dar-es-Salaam at 2.20 pm and at 3.50 pm from Zanzibar on April 10.

“The embassy requests citizens who are in Tanzania and who wish to return to reserve their seats with the Oman Air Office,” the statement said.