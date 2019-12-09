Oman Air signs codeshare agreement with Air Italy

Muscat: Oman Air and Air Italy have entered into a codeshare partnership to offer customers enhanced connectivity between Oman and seven major destinations in Italy, effective today.

Under the agreement, Air Italy’s “IG” code is being placed on Oman Air’s flights between Milan Malpensa and Muscat, which are all on sale on the airitaly.com website. At the same time, Oman Air is putting its “WY” code on Air Italy flights between Milan Malpensa and Rome Fiumicino, Naples, Cagliari (Sardinia), Palermo and Catania (Sicily), and Lamezia Terme (Calabria), all on sale on the omanair.com website.

Additionally, as a next step, Oman Air’s code will also be added to Air Italy’s Milan-New York and Milan-Miami flights, subject to the necessary government approvals.

Oman Air CEO Abdulaziz Al Raisi said: “We are proud and delighted with our new partnership with Air Italy. This codeshare agreement will make it so much easier for travelers from throughout Italy to visit our beautiful country of Oman. We look forward to welcoming visitors from all major Italian cities to come to our country to experience our renowned Omani hospitality.

“At the same time, this opens up exciting new opportunities for Omanis who wish to enjoy seamless travel to Italy and enjoy its rich world of opportunities for vacations and business transactions.”

“This partnership with Air Italy is also a significant development for our airline. It marks Oman Air’s foray into North America with these codeshares offering Oman Air customers access on Air Italy flights to New York and Miami, via their Milan hub airport. This is an exciting milestone for our airline, and we look forward to expanding our global coverage in the months ahead.”

Air Italy Chief Operating Officer, Rossen Dimitrov, said: “The commencement of our partnership with Oman Air offers a fantastic new opportunity for passengers of both airlines. Air Italy’s customers can now experience the wonderful new destination of Muscat, Oman’s capital and the country’s amazing and unique landscapes and seascapes, from all over Italy via our hub in Malpensa. At the same time, we are delighted to be welcoming Oman Air’s passengers on board our Air Italy domestic services from Milan Malpensa to Rome, Naples, Palermo, Catania, Lamezia Terme, and Cagliari, offering them access to Italy’s best destinations and a flavor of our wonderful Italian hospitality even before they reach their final destination.

“We are extremely proud of this new codeshare as it yet again proves testament to our commitment towards our passengers in offering an ever-expanding network as well as great connectivity. I am also sure that this phase of the partnership with Oman Air is only the first step and we will continue to look to implement more travel opportunities for the customers of both airlines as and when the opportunities arise, including on our flights to the United States.”

Tickets for the Italy-Oman routes under the codeshare agreement are available for purchase at travel agents, or through each airlines’ website and call centers, along with travel sites.