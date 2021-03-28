Oman Air saves 7.8 million kg of jet fuel in 2019

Oman Air last night joined individuals, businesses, and organizations around the world to mark Earth Hour 2021 from 8:30 pm to 9:30 pm local time.

This year’s ceremony was toned down to respect COVID-19 safety measures, with lights switched off symbolically at the company’s headquarters in Muscat, coinciding with network destination outstations.

“Tackling climate change is a priority issue for airlines around the world and continues to shape the future of eco-efficient air transport,” said Oman Air CEO Abdulaziz Al Raisi. “Oman Air has always championed the cause of climate change by prioritizing a fleet of ultra-efficient aircraft, implementing fuel-saving initiatives, and reducing waste across our business operations. As we mark Earth Hour 2021, we hereby renew our commitment to responsible travel and reducing our environmental footprint in the years ahead.”

Started by WWF and partners as a symbolic lights-out event in Sydney, Australia in 2007, Earth Hour is now one of the world’s largest grassroots movements for the environment. Held every year on the last Saturday of March, Earth Hour engages millions of people in more than 180 countries and territories, switching off their lights to show support for our planet.

Oman Air’s participation in Earth Hour reflects the airline’s efforts in recent years toward sustainable aviation. In the last quarter of 2019, and for a second year in a row, Heathrow Airport’s Fly Quiet and Green program ranked Oman Air second place among fifty airlines for being one of the cleanest and quietest airlines serving the airport. The program rates airlines in 7 areas related to noise and emissions, and gave Oman Air an ‘Excellent’ rating for its B787 Dreamliner service on its Muscat to London route, making it the highest-ranked Middle East carrier.

In 2019, the airline saved 7.8 million kg of jet fuel, the equivalent of 24.6 million kg of emissions. The significant reductions were achieved by making flight operations more efficient through fuel-saving initiatives and the latest aircraft technology.

Multi-award-winning Oman Air strives continuously to maintain the highest standards of performance in all aspects of its operations, including sustainable initiatives. Its fleet comprises ultra-modern, fuel-efficient aircraft renowned for their aesthetically designed interiors, with innovative in-flight service equipment delivering exceptional onboard safety and performance. Ongoing investment in the latest technologies, planning, and product innovation has helped propel Oman Air to the forefront of modern aviation.