Oman Air, SalamAir announce flight schedules from Oct 1

Oman Air and SalamAir have announced the schedule of flights to be operated from October 1. The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), which has allowed the airlines to operate two flights per week to each of its existing scheduled destinations, carried out an assessment of the new operating protocols at Duqm Airport on Sunday.

Oman Air will operate two flights a week to Muscat and London, Frankfurt and Istanbul.

Flights to and from London will depart on Sundays and Wednesday. Flights to and from Frankfurt will depart on Mondays and Saturdays. Flights to Istanbul will depart from Muscat on Wednesdays and Sundays, with return flights on Mondays and Thursdays.

These schedules are valid from October 1 to 24. SalamAir has announced scheduled services to Alexandria, Doha, Bahrain, Dubai, Tehran, Shiraz, Istanbul, Dhaka, Khartoum, Chattogram, Multan, Sialkot and Karachi from October 1.

Oman Air said it will maintain its comprehensive safety programme throughout the journey to ensure that all passengers fly confidently. Masks are must onboard and at airports.

Social distancing will be maintained while passengers board and exit the aircraft, which are carefully cleaned after each flight and at the end of every day.

Cabin crew will wear a full set of personal protective equipment. Meal service has been modified to further ensure safety and a number of other steps have been taken to ensure that the airline’s guests and crew are safe at all times.

“Guests who are planning to depart from Oman should ensure that they are aware of all pre-departure requirements, as well as the requirements at their destinations,” Oman Air said.

Vinod Nair

@vinot_nair