Oman Air revises reservation policy

Muscat: Oman Air said it has revised the flight reservation policy to allow rebookings for travel up to 18 months from the date the ticket was originally issued.  The new conditions are:

Travel dates may be changed up to two times. No rebooking or change fees will be charged, but additional fare may be collected depending on the type of airfare purchased.

Amended travel dates can be up to 18 months from the date of original ticket issuance.

Change to another Oman Air destination is allowed with no rebooking fees. However, if the fare to the new destination is higher than the original paid, then fare difference will apply.

Customers holding refundable tickets may opt to make changes to flight booking now or may choose to keep reservations open for rebooking at a future date when travel plans are finalized.

Bookings made directly through the Oman Air website may contact the Call Centre or our ticket offices.

Bookings made with a travel agency should contact the agent.

