Oman Air resumes flights to India from October 8

Muscat: Oman Air will start flights to India on October 8 with 2 flights per week connecting Muscat with Delhi, Mumbai, and Kochi.

Flights to and from Delhi will depart and arrive in each city on Mondays and Wednesdays.

Flights to and from Mumbai will connect on Sundays and Thursdays.

Flights connecting Muscat and Kochi will depart and arrive in each city on Sundays and Thursdays.

These schedules are valid from October 8 to October 24.

Guests traveling to India should ensure that they are aware of official requirements to enter the country.