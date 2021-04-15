Oman Air, Qatar Airways codeshare links Muscat with American cities

MUSCAT, APRIL 15 – Oman Air has announced that its expanded codeshare cooperation with Qatar Airways offers Oman Air guests the flexibility to fly to 10 destinations in the US with the ease and convenience offered by connecting flights in Doha, Qatar. Now within easier reach from Muscat are New York (JFK), Houston (IAH), Chicago (ORD), Philadelphia (PHL), Los Angeles (LAX), Miami (MIA), Dallas (DFW), Boston (BOS), San Francisco (SFO), and Washington, DC (IAD).

Oman Air Chief Executive Officer Abdulaziz al Raisi commented on Oman Air’s growing commercial cooperation with Qatar Airways as a win-win for both carriers, offering greater flexibility and seamless connectivity for business and leisure travellers flying between Muscat and the US, adding, “Our enhanced codeshare agreement with Qatar Airways, an airline with remarkable reach and reputation around the world, facilitates travel between Oman and some of the most celebrated cities in the US while at the same time offering travellers from North America an easy way to connect to Oman’s breathtaking beauty, rich and diverse culture, and authentic hospitality.”

Commercial cooperation between Oman Air and Qatar airways began in 2000 with the aim to significantly increase the number of destinations available to guests of both airlines. To date, Oman Air guests can fly to 66 additional points on the Qatar Airways’ network across Africa, the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, India, and the Middle East. Qatar Airways passengers will also benefit from additional connectivity, with the ability to book travel on eight new destinations across Africa and Asia in Oman Air’s network.