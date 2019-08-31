Oman Air prohibits 15-inch MacBook Pro laptops on flights

Muscat: More and more international airlines, including Oman Air, have banned the use of some older 15-inch MacBook Pro laptops on their flights with immediate effect.

Oman Air in a statement on Saturday said the carriage of damaged, defective or recalled Apple MacBook Pro Lithium batteries in checked-in baggage is strictly prohibited.

“With the safety of passengers and the crew in mind, it prohibits the use of older generation 15-inch Macbook Pro models in checked-in luggage. Passengers will be allowed to carry the gadget as hand baggage provided it remains switched off throughout the flight, protected from accidental activation and not to be charged during the flight.”

Apple in June had announced a voluntary recall and replacement program for 15-inch MacBook Pro models sold between September 2015 and February 2017 as these models may contain batteries that can overheat and pose a fire safety risk.

The company was replacing the battery of the affected units free-of-charge.

The Federal Aviation Administration said that major US airlines have been notified about the recall and have been instructed to follow guidelines for goods with recalled batteries.

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency had also warned European airlines to make sure affected MacBook Pro models are switched off and not used during flights.

In compliance with the advisory issued by India’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Air India on Saturday requested passengers not to carry “15-inch Apple MacBook Pro (purchased between September 2015 – February 2017) as checked-in or hand baggage.”

Etihad Airways has banned the carriage of MacBook Pro computers in checked luggage,” the airline said in a statement.

“Guests may still carry MacBook Pro laptops on flights, but only in cabin baggage. The laptops subject to the manufacturer’s recall must remain switched off throughout the flight. Charging of the devices will not be permitted in flight,” it added.

India’s budget airline, Indigo, too advised passengers not to carry 15-inch Apple Mac Book Pro (purchased between Sep 2015 – Feb 2017) as hand or check-in baggage.

Apple says customers can check whether their laptop is eligible for the free battery replacement using the company-issued serial number. Firstly make sure your device is the MacBook Pro (Retina, 15-inch, Mid 2015) and then type in your device serial number.