Oman Air passengers can now enjoy cheaper hotels

Oman Air passengers can now enjoy cheaper access to 3,500 hotels owned by the Accor group, after the two companies signed an agreement. Those who hold loyalty programmes with either Oman Air or Accor can swap the miles earned under Oman Air’s Sindbad loyalty programme for rewards points under Accor’s Le Club scheme.

Le Club AccorHotels (LCAH) members to earn rewards points when flying with Oman Air by converting 1,500 Sindbad miles into 500 LCAH rewards points. Every 4,000 LCAH points equal to 1,500 Sindbad miles.

This is an exciting partnership for frequent travellers who are members of both programmes because it allows them to purchase stays and discounts for their next trip at more than 3,500 hotels ranging from luxury to economy in joint destinations.

They can also benefit from premium experiences and exclusive themed packages curated by Accor, which include access to live music concerts, food festivals and sporting venues such as Paris Saint-Germain VIP box and tickets.

These will be available through the new Accor rebranded loyalty programme ALL — Accor Live Limitless to be launched in the fourth quarter of 2019.

The partnership allows elevated reward value for Accor’s loyalty customers throughout a network of more than 50 destinations serviced by Oman Air.

Paul Starrs, chief commercial officer at Oman Air, commented, “Our aim is to make Sindbad one of the most attractive and rewarding frequent flyer programmes. The addition of AccorHotels and Le Club AccorHotels will further enhance benefits offered to our members by allowing them even more options to earn and redeem miles seamlessly for their stays at over 3,500 hotels worldwide.”

Mehdi Hemici, senior vice-president, business development and partnerships at Accor, said, “World-class carrier in the Middle East, Oman Air constantly builds upon its history of proven excellence with new destinations and services that improve global comfort and efficiency.

“By joining forces with its leading Sindbad frequent flyer programme, we are proud to reward soon our most loyal guests with more unique and meaningful experiences.”

The radical transformation of Accor’s lifestyle loyalty programme, embodied by the future brand ALL-Accor Live Limitless, will bring to life our “Augmented Hospitality” strategy and enable more possibilities in the day-to-day lives of our members.

