Oman Air partners with Booking.com

Oman Air has announced its partnership with Booking.com, an online site for reserving hotel rooms and other lodgings.

To celebrate this new partnership, members of Sindbad, Oman Air’s frequent flier programme, earn triple miles for accommodations made on hotel bookings through Oman Air’s website by December 31 and completed by March 31, 2020.

Sindbad members will subsequently earn 1 mile for every US dollar spent via the co-branded site. Travellers can choose from over 28 million hotel rooms and other options in 228 countries to find their ideal place to stay for business and leisure travel — with no booking fees.

Paul Starrs, chief commercial officer at Oman Air, said: “This is one more partnership initiative that improves our guests’ travel experiences by offering an exceptional range of choices and frequent flyer miles, in addition to expanding our reach by targeting new customers by working with

industry-leading partners.”

Ripsy Bandourian, Vice-President of partnerships at Booking.com, said, “As our mission is to make it easier for everyone to experience the world, we’re so pleased to be collaborating with Oman Air and enabling their frequent flyers to earn more miles with every trip they take. Whether it’s a weekend getaway within the region or a once-in-a-lifetime adventure to a faraway locale, this partnership allows us to bring the diversity of choice and seamless experience we pride ourselves on to even more travellers.”

