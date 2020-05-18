Oman Air operates special flight to London, return service today

Muscat: A special Oman Air left for London on Monday with passengers who were seen off at the Muscat International Airport by UKs’ Ambassador to Oman, Hamish Cowell.

Later today, Oman Air will operate the return flight from London Heathrow to Muscat.

“The flight to Muscat is open to Omani Nationals only. Those who wish to travel on this flight should contact Oman Air’s sales office at uk.res@omanair.com,” the airline said.

The government said on Thursday that while authorities are working on a plan to resume air services, limited flights will be operated to bring Omani citizens home.

Following the directives of Heathrow Airport Limited, Oman Air will operate from Terminal 2 with immediate effect until further notice, the airline said.

“Social distancing regulations apply and wearing of face mask is mandatory at Heathrow Airport. Only passengers will be allowed to enter the building. We recommend that passengers arrive at the airport at least 4 hours before departure,” the airline said.

Over the last two days, the budget airline, SalamAir has been operating flights to Riyadh, Dammam, and Bahrain to bring Omani citizens home.